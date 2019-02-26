It was the lack of change after a 2016 hashtag campaign against Saudi Arabia’s male guardianship laws that finally pushed Reem to flee what she described as her country’s system of female enslavement.
Reem, who had never so much as felt the sunlight outside her door without a male …
Read more via TIME – https://ift.tt/2NxlIKk
Get more World News
Reem, who had never so much as felt the sunlight outside her door without a male …
Read more via TIME – https://ift.tt/2NxlIKk
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]