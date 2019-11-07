Entertainment ‘I Make Doctor Check My Daughter’s Hymen Yearly To Ensure She’s A Virgin’ – T.I – Nairaland

American rapper, T.I, has revealed that he follows his daughter, Deyjah Harris, yearly, to the gynecologist to check her virginity.

In a chat with Nazanin Mandi and Nadia Moham, the 39-year-old rapper said: “I think that most kids in hindsight, looking back, they always thank their parents for not allowing them …

