Dino Melaye, senator representing Kogi west, has come out to say that he has never been in any form of intimate relationship with Tokunbo Idowu, former Nigerian reality TV star better known as TBoss.
Melaye also denied having a child with Idowu.
Ever since she announced her pregnancy and put to bed, there have been speculations circulating on social media platforms that the senator is the father of the child.
