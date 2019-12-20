Controversial male barbie, Bobrisky has pledged loyalty to Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh.
Bobrisky has said he will forever be loyal to actress, Tonto Dikeh after the duo celebrated their fourth friendship anniversary....
via Tori News – https://ift.tt/2Z6LqLo
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Bobrisky has said he will forever be loyal to actress, Tonto Dikeh after the duo celebrated their fourth friendship anniversary....
via Tori News – https://ift.tt/2Z6LqLo
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[66]