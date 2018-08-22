Metro ‘I was arrested, blindfolded, denied medical access for two years’ – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper

#1
Abiri After he was arrested, blindfolded and flown to Abuja detention camp of the State Security Services (SSS) without trial and access to medical facilities for two years, Journalist Jones Abiri arrived Yenagoa, the Bayelsa state capital, yesterday to the warm …



Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2whPHxw

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top