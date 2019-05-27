Entertainment ‘I was not detained’ – Blessing Okoro speaks – Information Nigeria

#1
A few hours ago relationship blogger, Blessing Nkiruka Okoro was reportedly arrested for claiming another man’s 7-bedroom duplex as hers

Not long after the news of her arrest surfaced online, Blessing released a video to reassure her fans that she is fine. She stated in the video that; “Hey guy, …



via Information Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2I2TJQ4

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[85]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top