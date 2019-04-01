Politics ‘I Was Re-elected Because I Pay Salaries’ – Gov Lalong – Olisa.tv

#1
Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State says workers in the state rewarded him with another term in office because of prompt payment of salaries.

Lalong spoke at a send-off party organised by the state council of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), in honour of Jibrin Banchir, its immediate past chairman. The governor commended …



Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2TMhb8b

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[11]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top