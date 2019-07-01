advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Entertainment ‘I will drag your soul out of the closet’ – Bisi Alimi comes for Pamilerin – Information Nigeria

#1
Nigerian gay rights activist Bisi Alimi has taken to social media to drag social media influencer Pamilerin Adegoke, insinuating that Pamilerin is ‘still hiding in the closet.”

Pamilerin, irked many when he decided to take sides with Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of COZA amidst the rape allegations causing many to believe …

bisi.png

via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2ZYy1nM

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[100]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top