Politics ‘I Will Publish Financial Status Of Ekiti In 100 Days’ – Fayemi Promises – The Trent

#1
Kayode Fayemi, the newly sworn-in governor of Ekiti State, has said that he is not on a revenge mission in the state.

This was stated on the Government of Ekiti State verified Twitter handle, @EkitiStategov, on Tuesday..



Read more via The Trent – https://ift.tt/2AcFoOf

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[77]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top