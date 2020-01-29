Politics ‘I will show you I’m the governor’, Obaseki threatens to expel Oshiomhole from Edo APC – Pulse Nigeria News

#1
Obaseki says he’ll expel APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole from the party in his state if he does not behave. The disagreement between the governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki and the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshimhole deepens as Obaseki vows …

pic.JPG

Read more via Pulse Nigeria News – https://ift.tt/311Lihc

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[11]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top