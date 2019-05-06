Barcelona striker Luis Suarez insists he won’t celebrate if he scores against Liverpool at Anfield and expects more “applause than whistles” on his return to Merseyside.
Suarez returns to his former club on Tuesday night for the second leg of their …
read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2VPuSZ8
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Suarez returns to his former club on Tuesday night for the second leg of their …
read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2VPuSZ8
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]