Entertainment ‘If a hair is touched on my son’ s head, you have to bury me’ – Tonto Dikeh warns police ahead of rumoured arrest – INFORMATION NIGERIA

#1
Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has raised alarm and sent a serious warning to the Nigerian Police over the safety of her son after she heard about an impending search set to take place at her home in Abuja with pressman.

Though she didn’t reveal who is behind the arrest plot, …



via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2Bu2brC

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[35]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top