Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has raised alarm and sent a serious warning to the Nigerian Police over the safety of her son after she heard about an impending search set to take place at her home in Abuja with pressman.
Though she didn’t reveal who is behind the arrest plot, …
via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2Bu2brC
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Though she didn’t reveal who is behind the arrest plot, …
via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2Bu2brC
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[35]