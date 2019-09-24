Justforex_nb_campaign

Politics ‘If You Can Forgive Saraki, Forgive Sowore Too’ – Fani-Kayode Tells Goodluck Jonathan’s Supporters – Naijaloaded

#1
Former minister of aviation Femi Fani-Kayode, FFK, has given reason why detained Omoyele Sowore needs to be forgiven by supporters of ex-president Goodluck Jonathan.

Sowore is currently detained by the Department for State Security, DSS, and also charged for treasonable felony. …

fani.JPG

Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2lrVX4n

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[81]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top