The South-East must work hard and convince other parts of the country to accept its candidate for the presidency come 2023, Elder Statesman, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, has said.
Yakasai, a former Presidential Liaison Officer and founding member of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), spoke with newsmen after …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/313KFUo
Get More Nigeria Political News
Yakasai, a former Presidential Liaison Officer and founding member of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), spoke with newsmen after …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/313KFUo
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[61]