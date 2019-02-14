Catriona Laing, British high commissioner to Nigeria, insists that politicians who incite or execute violence during the 2019 elections in the country would have their visas banned and foreign assets forfeited. Laing who made this statement at the unveiling press conference of the Elections Situation Room of the Civil …
