Rochas Okorocha, former governor of Imo state, says the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is yet to issue him a certificate of return as senator-elect.
In a statement on Monday, Sam Onwuemedo, Okorocha’s media aide, described pictures circulating on the internet showing the former governor holding a certificate of …
Read more via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2WyZMpS
Get More Nigeria Political News
In a statement on Monday, Sam Onwuemedo, Okorocha’s media aide, described pictures circulating on the internet showing the former governor holding a certificate of …
Read more via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2WyZMpS
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[77]