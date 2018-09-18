Jose Mourinho accused his critics of staging a “manhunt” to get him sacked after Manchester United rescued their under-fire manager with a dramatic 3-2 win over Newcastle on Saturday.
Just hours after a report emerged that Mourinho would be sacked regardless of United's result against Newcastle, his team
