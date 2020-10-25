Entertainment ‘It’s Not A Must To Speak Or Comment On What You Know Nothing About’ – Nengi Cautions Rumormongers – Information Nigeria


C

Chinedu Iroka

Social Member
Curators
FREE Nigerian Business Directory
✅ NEW - get your business listed and your information shared across social media.
Ad
www.informationnigeria.com

‘It’s Not A Must To Speak Or Comment On What You Know Nothing About’ – Nengi Cautions Rumormongers

Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ edition season 5 finalist, Nengi Rebecca Hampton took to her Twitter account on Sunday to caution those who peddle rumors. The reality TV star had reacted to an old tweet put out by co-star, Laycon in April which reads; “Do you people know that when you see a tweet...
www.informationnigeria.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

K
Entertainment #EndSWAT: Actress Omoni Oboli Says It’s Not Convenient For Celebrities To Protest – Information Nigeria
Replies
0
Views
1K
Kayode Israel
K
Nigeria Entertainment News
Entertainment All You Need To Know About Cynthia Erivo, The British-Nigerian Actress Taking Over The World – Nigerian Entertainment Today
Replies
0
Views
682
Nigeria Entertainment News
Nigeria Entertainment News
siteadmin
Money Betting in Nigeria: 7 Things You Should do to Avoid Depression or Worse.
Replies
1
Views
11K
Pendello
Pendello
Nigeria Political News
Politics What We Earn From Oil Does Not Meet Our Needs: Buhari – Information Nigeria
Replies
0
Views
703
Nigeria Political News
Nigeria Political News
Nigeria Political News
Politics Fani-Kayode’s must read open letter to President Buhari – P.M. News
Replies
0
Views
1K
Nigeria Political News
Nigeria Political News

Sponsor Posts

ad

Top