Nigerian rapper Hotyce is of the opinion that cheating is not strong enough a reason for anyone to leave their relationship. According to the ‘We don’t do that over’ here crooner, he will not for the life of him understand why any girl should leave her boyfriend because the person …
Read more via Information Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2HnuMhT
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Read more via Information Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2HnuMhT
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[51]