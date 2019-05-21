General Health ‘It was as small as a dot’: 20-year-old finds deadly melanoma on sole of foot – TODAY.com

As a young, healthy African American, University of Kentucky football player Joshua Paschal didn’t think he could get melanoma.

The deadliest form of skin cancer is rare among African-Americans, so he wasn’t worried when a tiny dark spot appeared on the sole of his right foot early last year. Melanoma …



