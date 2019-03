Dr Peter Ayodele Fayose, former governor of Ekiti state, has taken a swipe at Ibikunle Amosun, the incumbent governor of Ogun, over the yet to be declared election result. Fayose Although, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is yet to declare a winner, there are clear reports …Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Ccn2ha Get More Nigeria Political News