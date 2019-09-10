Its a great time for DC fans as the Joker film is already doing so well ahead of it’s release.
The movie which starrs Joaquin Phoenix as the DC supervillain, won the Golden Lion, the top prize at the Venice Film Festival. The …
via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2ZZBVAE
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The movie which starrs Joaquin Phoenix as the DC supervillain, won the Golden Lion, the top prize at the Venice Film Festival. The …
via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2ZZBVAE
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]