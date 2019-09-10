Entertainment ‘Joker’ Wins Golden Lion Award At Venice Film Festival Ahead Of Release – The Guardian Nigeria News

#1
Its a great time for DC fans as the Joker film is already doing so well ahead of it’s release.

The movie which starrs Joaquin Phoenix as the DC supervillain, won the Golden Lion, the top prize at the Venice Film Festival. The …

joker.JPG

via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2ZZBVAE

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top