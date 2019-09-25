MORE facts emerged on Tuesday concerning the mysterious death of 36 cows on Okeowa hill in Ijare, Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State.
It was learnt from indigenes of the town that the herders killed a big python on the Okeowa hill. The killing of the snake, according …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2mDjFL1
Get More Nigeria Metro News
It was learnt from indigenes of the town that the herders killed a big python on the Okeowa hill. The killing of the snake, according …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2mDjFL1
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[36]