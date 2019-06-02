Former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Gifty Powers has slammed people attacking for release a nude picture of herself on a boat.
Informationng reported yesterday that the reality show star stirred controversy on social media when she released a nude picture of herself.....
via Information Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2JPbOER
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Informationng reported yesterday that the reality show star stirred controversy on social media when she released a nude picture of herself.....
via Information Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2JPbOER
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[45]