'Lagos Real Fake Life': Mike Ezuruonye's comedy starring Odunlade Adekola and Emmanuella gets release date

The movie, Ezuruonye announced, will make its cinema debut on Friday, November 16, 2018 in all cinemas across Nigeria.

Mike Ezuruonye‘s ‘Lagos Real Fake Life’ latest comedy, starring Odunlade Adekola, Emmanuella and Josh 2 funny now has a release date....



