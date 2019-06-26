advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Politics ‘Lead The 9th Assembly With Fear Of God’ – Islamic Cleric Tells Gbajabiamila – The Trent

#1
Sodiq Alalobo, an Islamic scholars from Ekiti, Isin, Irepodun and Oke-Ero Federal Constituency, Kwara, on Saturday, June 22, 2019, offered prayers for a successful tenure in office for the 9th Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The prayer, which was organised by the …

gbaja.JPG

Read more via The Trent | Internet Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2ILQa2o

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top