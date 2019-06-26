Sodiq Alalobo, an Islamic scholars from Ekiti, Isin, Irepodun and Oke-Ero Federal Constituency, Kwara, on Saturday, June 22, 2019, offered prayers for a successful tenure in office for the 9th Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.
The prayer, which was organised by the …
Read more via The Trent | Internet Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2ILQa2o
Get More Nigeria Political News
The prayer, which was organised by the …
Read more via The Trent | Internet Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2ILQa2o
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]