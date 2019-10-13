Justforex_nb_campaign

Metro ‘Lekki is now Swimming Pool’ – Nigerians reacts to Lagos Flooding – Olisa.tv

#1
The recent flooding in some parts of Lagos State has sparked a deluge of reactions from Nigerians on social media.

Torrential rains lashed the city over the weekend, and as has been the case in recent years, most areas witnessed heavy flooding. ....

lagos flood.JPG

Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2OHI7aj

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[8]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top