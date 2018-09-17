Pharmacist and Activist, Olukemi Olunloyo has taken to social media yet again to spill stories about Celebrity Blogger Linda Ikeji.
Olukemi who is never shy to speak out against Linda Ikeji at any time now claims Linda slept with her sister’s fiance 2 weeks before her wedding which was later called …
via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2xyJyhT
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Olukemi who is never shy to speak out against Linda Ikeji at any time now claims Linda slept with her sister’s fiance 2 weeks before her wedding which was later called …
via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2xyJyhT
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[91]