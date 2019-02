‘Linda Ikeji Is Just A Hypocritical Feminist’ – Nigerians Roast Linda Ikeji For Pulling Down A Rape Case She Reported On Her Site – INFORMATION NIGERI

Nigerians have been on social media lashing at blogger, Linka Ikeji, for taking down a rape story she reported on her platform yesterday.The case involve one Razaq Oluwaseun Oke(right), and Don-Chima George who were accused of luring a girl to a hotel, unknown to the girl that they …Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – http://bit.ly/2SDzobi Get More Nigeria Metro News