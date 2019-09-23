The Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria has expressed concern over the state of insecurity in the country and concluded that “living in Nigeria is very precarious.”
The organisation also regretted that many parts of Nigeria were still in disarray and the country badly divided, as evidenced in …
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2OgI7hm
Get More Nigeria Political News
The organisation also regretted that many parts of Nigeria were still in disarray and the country badly divided, as evidenced in …
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2OgI7hm
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[53]