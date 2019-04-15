Paul Pogba says Manchester United’s Champions League quarter-final against Barcelona is “not closed”, despite losing at home in the first leg.
A Luke Shaw own goal gave Barca a 1-0 win at Old Trafford on Wednesday, and makes them strong favourites …
read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2v68wDu
Get More Nigeria Sports News
A Luke Shaw own goal gave Barca a 1-0 win at Old Trafford on Wednesday, and makes them strong favourites …
read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2v68wDu
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[51]