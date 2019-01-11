Metro ‘My daddy is strong & healthy’ – MC Oluomo’s daughter dispels rumor about her father’s loss of life – INFORMATION NIGERIA

MC Oluomo’s daughter has dispelled rumours about her father’s death today on social media.

Oluomo, a chieftain of the NURTW was on Tuesday stabbed at the APC governorship rally in Lagos and has since been on admission at Eko hospital where he’s receiving treatment.......



