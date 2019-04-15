Veteran singer, Daddy showkey is going bonkers with the Nigerian police after photos surfaced online showing a woman killed by SARS officers while her boyfriend is fighting for his life.
The musician who chastised police brutality taking place all over the country and the inability of the President to curb the …
via YabaLeftOnline – http://bit.ly/2Go2rsE
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The musician who chastised police brutality taking place all over the country and the inability of the President to curb the …
via YabaLeftOnline – http://bit.ly/2Go2rsE
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Attachments
- 50.6 KB Views: 0
Last edited by a moderator:[0]