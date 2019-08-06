"A political class that called itself progressive should have no fear of revolution," says Sani. Former Kaduna state Senator, Shehu Sani, has reacted to the manhandling of some #RevolutionNow protester as undemocratic.
In a statement on Monday, August 5, 2019, Sani said protest is an important …
