Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, has disclosed that Nigeria’s leather industry generates between $600m to $800m in revenue for the country annually.
He stated this yesterday at the “Validation of the Leather Policy Implementation Plan” organised by the …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2LSvWWa
Get more: Nigeria Business News
He stated this yesterday at the “Validation of the Leather Policy Implementation Plan” organised by the …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2LSvWWa
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[35]