Justforex_nb_campaign

Business ‘Nigeria’s leather industry generates $600m yearly’ – The Guardian Nigeria News

#1
Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, has disclosed that Nigeria’s leather industry generates between $600m to $800m in revenue for the country annually.

He stated this yesterday at the “Validation of the Leather Policy Implementation Plan” organised by the …

leather.jpg

Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2LSvWWa

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[35]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top