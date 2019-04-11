Metro ‘Nigeria Most Unequal Country in the World’ – Fasua – Olisa.tv

#1
The presidential candidate of the Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP), Mr Tope Fasua, says Nigeria is still the most unequal country in the world in terms of welfare packages for its citizens.

Fasua stated this in an appearance on a ChannelsTV programme, noting that the Federal Government is not …



Read more via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2G2vpgk

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[39]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top