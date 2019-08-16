JustForex Trading - Start Now

Politics ‘Nigerians Don’t Deserve To Suffer’, PDP Asks Buhari To Rescind CBN Directive – Channels Television

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has criticised President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to stop providing foreign exchange for food importation.

In a statement Thursday by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party said the directive was an attempt to stifle food importation …

Read more via Channels Television – https://ift.tt/2YSoS4e

