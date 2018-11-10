The former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has said that Nigerians made a great mistake to have handed over the country to President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015.
According to him, such mistake should not be repeated in 2019. Fayose, on …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2QyfH0x
Get More Nigeria Political News
According to him, such mistake should not be repeated in 2019. Fayose, on …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2QyfH0x
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[87]