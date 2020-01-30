The Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) has debunked insinuations that the association is enmeshed in crisis influenced by extraneous forces from the Delta State Government House, Asaba.
It insisted that rather the group was forging ahead and positioning stronger for a better …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2uH4m8g
Get More Nigeria Political News
It insisted that rather the group was forging ahead and positioning stronger for a better …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2uH4m8g
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[110]