  • Learn Microsoft Excel in 4 hours NGN 7,500 only [ Get Details! ] Limited Spaces - Lagos

Sports ‘No matter what football club you support, you simply cannot hate N’Golo Kanté.’ – Information Nigeria

#1
N’Golo Kanté starred for Chelsea as they beat Premier League holder, Manchester City, by putting two unreplied goals past them.

The French International opened the scoring in the first half after pouncing on a loose ball inside the visitors area to put a ferocious past the goalkeeper. The …



read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2B3ClqV

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[39]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Learn Digital Marketing in 4 hours - N7,500 only [ Get Details ]
Low Cost, High Impact Essential Business Skills in Lagos, Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top