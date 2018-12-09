N’Golo Kanté starred for Chelsea as they beat Premier League holder, Manchester City, by putting two unreplied goals past them.
The French International opened the scoring in the first half after pouncing on a loose ball inside the visitors area to put a ferocious past the goalkeeper. The …
read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2B3ClqV
Get More Nigeria Sports News
The French International opened the scoring in the first half after pouncing on a loose ball inside the visitors area to put a ferocious past the goalkeeper. The …
read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2B3ClqV
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[39]