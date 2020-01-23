Politics ‘Omo-Agege using his office to trample on me’ – Delta Rep alleges – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
On Thursday, a member of the House of Representatives, Nicholas Ossai accused the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo Agege of using his position to block his bill on establishment of a tertiary institution in his constituency.

The lawmaker, who is also from Delta state as Omo-Agege, said …

omo agege.JPG

Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/38Llk4z

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top