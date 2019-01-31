Entertainment ‘One Clothe I Can Wear A Million Times’ – Duncan Mighty Says As He Show Off His Best Cloth (Picture) – INFORMATION NIGERIA

#1
It is safe to say that Talented Nigerian singer, Duncan Wene Mighty Okechukwu, popularly known and addressed as Duncan Mighty had an eventful 2018 as he dropped series of hits singles with his ‘fake love’ collaboration with Wizkid also topping chats last year.

The Obio-Akpor, Rivers State, born singer who also double …


via INFORMATION NIGERIA – http://bit.ly/2FZM7PM

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[33]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top