David Adeleke (middle) with Atiku (Right) David Adeleke popularly known as Omo Baba Olowo (OBO) has reacted to the election results. The BET Award winner and DMW boss who campaigned for Atiku Abubakar wrote on His Instagram Page, “We all Tried, Hopefully, One day Real Change Will Come”. The …
