The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), on Tuesday, declared that the land has been desecrated by the blood of innocents, even as it condemned the burning of 30 people and several vehicles by Boko Haram in Borno State on Sunday.
In a message directed to President Muhammadu Buhari and the …
Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2Hls254
Get More Nigeria Political News
In a message directed to President Muhammadu Buhari and the …
Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2Hls254
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[23]