Politics ‘President Buhari should stop members of his family from using any of the aircraft in the presidential fleet’ – Femi Falana – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

#1
Senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and human rights activist, Femi Falana has reacted to the controversy that trailed the use of the presidential jet by one of President Buhari’s daughters, Hanan Buhari.

In a statement released on Sunday January 12, Femi Falana dispelled Garba Shehu’s claim of President Buhari’s …

falana.JPG

Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2TiUqMo

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[38]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top