The Bauchi South senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, , Alhaji Garba Dahiru, has lamented the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’s delay in issuing him certificate of return.
However, he urged the electoral body to obey the Court Order directing it to issue him and …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2wHc7sJ
Get More Nigeria Political News
However, he urged the electoral body to obey the Court Order directing it to issue him and …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2wHc7sJ
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[69]