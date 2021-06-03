  • FOR SALE: One bedroom executive flat, Lagos, Nigeria | Get details]

Entertainment ‘She Will Soon Cut Out The Nose Completely’— Nigerians Mock Laura Ikeji As She Returns To Her Plastic Surgeon To Adjust Her Nose


J

jade

Jadesola Oshin
Curators
For Sale - One Bedroom Executive Flat - Lagos (NGN37m)
✅ NEW - car park, swimming pool, 24 hours light/security and more.
Ad
www.ekomiami.com.ng

‘She Will Soon Cut Out The Nose Completely’— Nigerians Mock Laura Ikeji As She Returns To Her Plastic Surgeon To Adjust Her Nose

Nigerians have reacted after news surfaced that popular hair dealer and socialite, Laura Ikeji has returned to her plastic surgeon to refix her nose. Ekomiamiblog recalls that Laura Ikeji underwent cosmetic surgery to have a pointed nose after which she shared the surgical process after which...
www.ekomiami.com.ng www.ekomiami.com.ng
 

Similar threads

K
Entertainment Laura Ikeji-Kanu gets 30k pounds from her husband, Ogbonna Kanu, as she celebrates her birthday (photos) – Linda Ikeji’s Blog
Replies
0
Views
515
Kayode Israel
K
K
Entertainment Laura Ikeji-Kanu gets 30k pounds from her husband, Ogbonna Kanu, as she celebrates her birthday (photos) – Linda Ikeji’s Blog
Replies
0
Views
625
Kayode Israel
K
Nigeria Entertainment News
Entertainment Sandra Ikeji Makes History, Marries With 200 Bridemaids (Photos) – Information Nigeria
Replies
0
Views
918
Nigeria Entertainment News
Nigeria Entertainment News
K
Metro ”If anything happens to my children, Kumuyi I will hold you responsible” Mother of Deeper Life school student says as she alleges members of the....
Replies
0
Views
628
Kayode Israel
K
E
Metro Tanzania's Vice President to be sworn in as president making her the country's first female President - Linda Ikejis Blog
Replies
0
Views
277
ese
E

Sponsor Posts

ad

Top