JustForex Trading - Start Now

Metro ‘Shiites killed Police DSP, Channels TV reporter’ says Presidency – Pulse Nigeria

#1
“Both of them were hit by bullets from the now proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria.”

The Presidency have accused the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), popularly known as Shiites, of killing FCT Deputy Commissioner of Police, Usman Umar, and Precious Owolabi, a Channels TV reporter. This is …

shiites.JPG

Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/333ZJC5

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[65]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top