Sports ‘Sterling not on same Level as Messi, Ronaldo’ – Guardiola – Olisa.tv

#1
Pep Guardiola would love Raheem Sterling to reach the same level as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, but the Manchester City manager is not sure if any player will be able to equal the feats of that legendary pair.

The manager’s take comes as some pundits compare Sterling to …

sterling.JPG

read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2Q9Wbf4

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top