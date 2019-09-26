On Tuesday, the supreme court announced Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the duly elected governor of Imo state.
That announcement came as a surprise to many Nigerians, but what is more surprising? It had come as a prophecy about two weeks ago.
While speaking at his recent church programme, Ejike Mbaka, a Catholic priest in Enugu diocese, had said that the APC administration will return to Imo having been sacked during the governorship election in 2019.
